Catholic World News

USCCB leadership issues statement on migrants, refugees

March 24, 2017

The Administrative Committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has issued a pastoral statement on accompanying migrants and refugees.

“Intense debate is essential to healthy democracy, but the rhetoric of fear does not serve us well,” the bishops said. “When we look at one another do we see with the heart of Jesus? Within our diverse backgrounds are found common dreams for our children.”

The bishops called upon Catholics in the US to

“pray for an end to the root causes of violent hatred that force mothers and fathers to flee the only home they may have known”

“meet with members of your parish who are newcomers, listen to their story and share your own.”

“call, write or visit your elected representative and ask them to fix our broken immigration system in a way that safeguards both our security and our humanity through a generous opportunity for legal immigration”

