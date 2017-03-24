Catholic World News
Syria: jihadists advance on Christian city
March 24, 2017
Jihadist groups and their Syrian rebel allies have conquered 11 towns in Hama province since beginning a surprise offensive on March 21, Agence France-Presse reported.
A regional news website reported that the rebels have advanced to the outskirts of Mahardah, a predominantly Christian city of 20,000.
References:
- Jihadist-led offensive in Syria's Hama advances further: Monitor (AFP)
- Al-Qaeda linked rebels threaten Hama and Syria’s largest Christian city (Al-Masdar News)
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!