Syria: jihadists advance on Christian city

March 24, 2017

Jihadist groups and their Syrian rebel allies have conquered 11 towns in Hama province since beginning a surprise offensive on March 21, Agence France-Presse reported.

A regional news website reported that the rebels have advanced to the outskirts of Mahardah, a predominantly Christian city of 20,000.

