Action Alert!
Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?   We need $8,253 above existing pledges by 3/31 to make ends meet for March.
Catholic World News

Syria: jihadists advance on Christian city

March 24, 2017

Jihadist groups and their Syrian rebel allies have conquered 11 towns in Hama province since beginning a surprise offensive on March 21, Agence France-Presse reported.

A regional news website reported that the rebels have advanced to the outskirts of Mahardah, a predominantly Christian city of 20,000.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.