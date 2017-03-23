Catholic World News

At UN forum, Vatican envoy calls for international pacts to ensure safe water supply

March 23, 2017

At a UN international forum on water and sustainable development, the Vatican’s representative said: “Access to safe drinking water is a basic human right and a condition for sustainable development.”

Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the permanent observer for the Holy See at UN headquarters in New York, said that this week the Vatican is also hosting a conference on mater, with 400 experts and activists discussing the challenge of providing safe water for all.

Although water is essential to life, polluted water can be deadly, the Vatican representative reminded his audience, noting that dysentery and cholera remain leading causes of death, especially for infants and children in poor societies. He cited the call of Pope Francis for all states to recognize a duty to safeguard the supply of clean water.

Competition for water can be very destabilizing,” Archbishop Auza continued, pointing to cases in which different countries vie for the use of water sources that cross their boundaries. He recommended the adoption of “binding instruments to ensure stable and predictable transnational relations.”

