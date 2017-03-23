Catholic World News

Cameroon’s president meets with Pontiff

March 23, 2017

Pope Francis met on March 23 with President Paul Biya of Cameroon.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, inter-religious cooperation, and “themes on international affairs, with particular reference to the region’s current challenges.”

References:

