Cameroon’s president meets with Pontiff

March 23, 2017

Pope Francis met on March 23 with President Paul Biya of Cameroon.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, inter-religious cooperation, and “themes on international affairs, with particular reference to the region’s current challenges.”

