Puerto Rican religious leaders ask for US help in debt crisis

March 23, 2017

Religious leaders in Puerto Rico have joined in an appeal to the United States to help the island territory escape a debt crisis.

Archbishop Roberto Gonzalez Nieves of San Juan and Rev. Heriberto Martinez, the head of the Bible Society, signed a joint letter to the US Congress seeking tax benefits for children and health-care coverage.

“We want to prevent financial crises that have an impact on all children,” the letter said. “Since our island is preparing to restructure its debt, we need you.”

Archbishop Gonzalez and Rev. Martinez argued that the debt crisis has been caused in part by the absence of American laws to govern loans, to ensure “responsible lending and its repayment.”

