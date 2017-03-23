Catholic World News

In Africa, faith is a ‘happy matter,’ says Cardinal Arinze

March 23, 2017

Nigerian Cardinal Francis Arinze said that he is not considered a “conservative” in Africa, during an interview with John Allen of Crux.

Cardinal Arinze drew sharp distinctions between the prevailing attitudes of Africans and Westerners during the interview, which took place during a Notre Dame conference on African theology. The cardinal explained: “In Europe and North America, the culture is secularistic. Religion is treated as a private matter, and people seem to apologize for their religion.”

Cardinal Arinze, who is the retired prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, said that “religion is a happy matter” in most African societies.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!