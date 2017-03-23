Action Alert!
German proposal would annul convictions under anti-sodomy law, grant compensation to convicts

March 23, 2017

German’s governing cabinet has given its approval to a proposal that would annul men who had been convicted under a law barring homosexual acts, and grant them financial compensation.

Until 1969, homosexual acts were subject to criminal penalties. Thousands of men were convicted under an anti-sodomy law that dated back to the 19th century. The government’s proposal would erase those convictions.

Men who were convicted under the old law would receive €3,000 ($3,236) for each conviction. They could also receive an additional €2,000 ($2,157) for every year they spent in jail.

