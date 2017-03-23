Catholic World News

Pope sends condolences after London attack

March 23, 2017

Pope Francis has sent his condolences after a terrorist attack near London’s House of Parliament in which four people were killed and dozens injured.

In a telegram to Cardinal Vincent Nichols of Westminster, the Pope said that he was “saddened to learn of the loss of life and of the injuries,” and promises his prayers for those directly affected and for the entire nation.

Cardinal Nichols himself told BBC that upon hearing of the attack, his first thoughts were “for those who willl mourn and will be in considerable shock.” He told Vatican Radio that London has responded with a “determined calmness” and a resolve to continue life “in a normal way.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!