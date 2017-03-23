Catholic World News

Vatican decrees advance 78 candidates for beatification, canonization

March 23, 2017

The Vatican has released a series of decrees, advancing the cause for beatification or canonization of 78 candidates.

The decrees from the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, released with the approval of Pope Francis:

approved the authenticity of a miracle through the intercession of Bl. Francisco and Jacinto Marto, the seers of Fatima, clearing the way for their canonization (see today’s separate CWN headline story);

approved a miracle through the intercession of Bl. Angelo da Acri (born Luca Antonio Falcone), a Capuchin priest who died in 1739, thus fulfilling the requirements for his canonization;

recognized the martyrdom of José Fernandez Sanchez and his 32 companion members of the Congregation of the Mission, and 6 lay associates, who were killed in the Spanish civil war; they are now eligible for beatification

recognized the martyrdom of Regina Mariam Vattali (born Rani Maria), a Clarist sister who was killed in 1995;

acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Marcina Raparelli, a Basilian religions, who died in 1970;

acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Daniele da Samarate (born Felice Rossini), a Capuchin priest who died in 1924; and

acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Daniela Zanetta, a layperson who died in 1986.

The Congregation for the Causes of Saints also voted to approve the canonization of:

Antonio and Juan Cristobal, adolescent Mexican martyrs who died in 1529; and

André de Soveral and Ambrosio Francisco Ferro, diocesan priests, and Mateusz Moreira, a layman, along with 27 companions who were killed in Brazil in 1645.

