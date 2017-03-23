Action Alert!
Can you make a Lenten sacrifice for our Catholic mission?   We need $9,335 above existing pledges by 3/31 to make ends meet for March.
Catholic World News

Vatican decrees advance 78 candidates for beatification, canonization

March 23, 2017

The Vatican has released a series of decrees, advancing the cause for beatification or canonization of 78 candidates.

The decrees from the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, released with the approval of Pope Francis:

  • approved the authenticity of a miracle through the intercession of Bl. Francisco and Jacinto Marto, the seers of Fatima, clearing the way for their canonization (see today’s separate CWN headline story);
  • approved a miracle through the intercession of Bl. Angelo da Acri (born Luca Antonio Falcone), a Capuchin priest who died in 1739, thus fulfilling the requirements for his canonization;
  • recognized the martyrdom of José Fernandez Sanchez and his 32 companion members of the Congregation of the Mission, and 6 lay associates, who were killed in the Spanish civil war; they are now eligible for beatification
  • recognized the martyrdom of Regina Mariam Vattali (born Rani Maria), a Clarist sister who was killed in 1995;
  • acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Marcina Raparelli, a Basilian religions, who died in 1970;
  • acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Daniele da Samarate (born Felice Rossini), a Capuchin priest who died in 1924; and
  • acknowledged the “heroic virtue” of Daniela Zanetta, a layperson who died in 1986.

The Congregation for the Causes of Saints also voted to approve the canonization of:

  • Antonio and Juan Cristobal, adolescent Mexican martyrs who died in 1529; and
  • André de Soveral and Ambrosio Francisco Ferro, diocesan priests, and Mateusz Moreira, a layman, along with 27 companions who were killed in Brazil in 1645.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.