Catholic World News

Fatima seers cleared for canonization

March 23, 2017

The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has approved a miracle through the intercession of Francisco and Jacinta Marto—two of the three children who witnessed the apparition of the Virgin Mary at Fatima.

The decree from the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, released on March 23 with the approval of Pope Francis, fulfills the requirements for the canonization of the two Portuguese siblings. Both died in their youth, shortly after the Fatima miracles. They were beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

The March 23 decree creates the possibility that Pope Francis could preside at the canonization of Bl. Francisco and Jacinto Marto in May, when the Holy Father will visit the Portuguese shrine to mark the 100th anniversary of the Marian apparitions.

The 3rd Fatima seer, Lucia Santos, became a Carmelite nun, and lived until 2005. In 2008, a separate cause of beatification was opened for Sister Lucia. Pope Benedict XVI waived the usual 5-year waiting period after a candidate’s death for the opening of her cause.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!