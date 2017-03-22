Catholic World News

European Commission confirms pledge to support reconstruction of Norcia cathedral

March 22, 2017

The president of the European Commission has confirmed a commitment to support the reconstruction of the cathedral at Norcia, Italy, that was demolished by earthquakes last year.

Jean-Claude Juncker said that he was “deeply convinced that the reconstruction of the Basilica of St Benedict is not only a dutiful sign of solidarity on the part of the Union towards the community of Norcia and Umbria but also an emblematic action in the need to rebuild the cultural, social and historical heritage as a premise for the full recovery of economic activity.”

