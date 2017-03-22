Catholic World News

Bishop says Pope will visit South Sudan in October

March 22, 2017

Pope Francis is planning an October visit to South Sudan, according to a bishop from that country.

Bishop Erkolano Tombe of Yei told the Reuters news agency that a Vatican official confirmed plans for the visit, “but we don’t know the exact date yet.”

The Vatican has not announced any plans for a papal trip to the troubled African nation. Earlier this month, Pope Francis himself disclosed in an interview that a trip to South Sudan had been discussed, but said that the plans had encountered obstacles and concluded: “I don’t think I’ll be able to go.”

Bishop tombe acknowledged that planning for the proposed papal trip would depend on the situation in South Sudan, where persistent violence has raised serious concerns about security.

