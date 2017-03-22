Catholic World News

Strong papal endorsement for ‘24 Hours’ initiative for Confessions

March 22, 2017

Pope Francis warmly welcomed the “24 Hours for the Lord” initiative during his public audience on March 22, and urged all Catholic parishes to join in the movement.

“I invite all communities to live faithfully the appointment of 23 and 24 March to rediscover the Sacrament of Reconciliation: 24 Hours for the Lord,” the Pope said. The Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization has asked every Catholic parish to participate, offering ample time for Confessions.

Pope Francis followed up on that recommendation, saying:

I hope that this year also such a privileged moment of grace on the Lenten journey will be lived in many churches around the world in order to experience the joyous encounter with the mercy of the Father, who welcomes and forgives everyone.

