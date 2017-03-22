Catholic World News

Migration poses greatest world problem since World War II, Pope tells audience

March 22, 2017

Speaking at his regular weekly public audience on March 22, Pope Francis said that the worldwide flood of migrants and refugees is posing the greatest tragedy the world has faced since World War II.

The Pope, who has frequently argued that world leaders must find ways to accommodate migrants and ensure that they are treated with dignity, renewed his appeal during his Wednesday audience. He added that societies must take steps to integrate new arrivals into their communities.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!