Restoration of Christ’s tomb in Holy Sepulchre basilica completed
March 22, 2017
Restoration work at the site of the empty tomb in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre has been completed.
Restoration work on the “Edicule”—the shrine at the site where Jesus was buried—has taken nearly a year and cost $3.3 million. The costs were borne by the Franciscan Custody, the Greek Orthodox Church, and the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Although the Edicule itself is now stable, experts say that another extensive renovation project is necessary to address the problems that damaged the structure: the excess humidity and smoke from candles in the ancient Jerusalem basilica. The Vatican has promised “substantial” support for that project.
