Christian nannies, maids face abuse in Saudi Arabia

March 22, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano has drawn attention to the plight of Christian maids and nannies in Saudi Arabia, some of whom are effectively enslaved.

The domestic workers come from India, the Philippines, and other Asian nations.

“Some of them see themselves as owners of these girls and really treat them like slaves, confiscating their passports when they start working there, making it impossible for them to leave,” according to a World Watch Monitor report cited by the Vatican newspaper. “Others beat them up or abuse them sexually.”

