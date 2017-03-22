Catholic World News

Moscow Patriarchate opposes burial of Lenin’s body

March 22, 2017

The Moscow Patriarchate opposes a proposal to bury the corpse of Vladimir Lenin, whose Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 unleashed a wave of brutal persecution against Christians.

Since his death in 1924, Lenin’s body has been on display at a mausoleum in Moscow.

“We understand that his presence on Red Square has nothing to do with Christian traditions,” said Alexander Shchipkov, first deputy chairman of the Synodal Department for Church, Society and Media Relations.

“When we pose this question, we should base only on religious, not political grounds,” he continued. “We see that our close neighbors use the theme of decommunization for the sake of derussification. Should we bring grist to this ideological mill? Certainly, no.”

