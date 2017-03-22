Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Kuwait: man with knife disrupts Mass

March 22, 2017

A man armed with a long kitchen knife disrupted Mass at the cathedral in Kuwait City on March 19, according to a local newspaper report.

The man entered the sanctuary, asked to see the Pope, and attempted to grab a microphone. Police were present, and ushers escorted the man from the church.

A government official said that the man has a history of psychiatric problems and is not involved with any terrorist organization.

Because of its large population of workers from India, the Philippines, and other nations, 17% of Kuwait’s 2.8 million residents are Christian; 73% are Muslim.

