African Catholics reject Communion for divorced/remarried, theologian reports

March 21, 2017

In Africa, Catholics who are divorced and remarried do not expect to receive Communion, a Nigerian theologian told the Crux news site.

The publication of Amoris Laetitia has not stirred much debate on the question, Father Paulinus Odozor told Crux. “We settled that long ago,” he said. He explained:

If you go to the ordinary parishes in most of Africa, you will find that people who are in the situation you’re talking about would not present themselves for Communion because they already accept that these are the rules.

Father Odozor, who now teaches at Notre Dame, said that he was dismayed by the amount of attention Catholics in the Western world have focused on the question of Communion for the divorced and remarried, to the exclusion of other parts of the papal document.

