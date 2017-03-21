Catholic World News

Another Mexican priest attacked

March 21, 2017

A Catholic priest was attacked in Coahulla, Mexico, last week by men wearing police uniforms, Church officials have revealed.

A group of men broke into the home of Father Robert Coogan Francis, the head of prison ministry for the Coahulla diocese, and accused the priest’s roommate of drug possession. The diocese charges that the men brought a parcel of drugs, and claimed that it had been found on the premises.

The Coahulla diocese asked local authorities to explain how a criminal group obtained possession of police uniforms and equipment, enabling them to “intimidate and threaten the population.”

The diocese noted that the assault was only the most recent in a series of attacks on priests in Mexico.

