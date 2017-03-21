Catholic World News

Court paves way for sale of Los Angeles convent to Katy Perry

March 21, 2017

A California judge has cleared the way for the sale of a convent by the Los Angelese archdiocese to entertainer Katy Perry.

Judge Stephanie Bowick ruled that a previous sale of the property, by community of women religious who once lived there, had been invalid because it did not have the written approval of the archdiocese. The Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, who have vacated the property, have sought to block the sale to Katy Perry, because they wish to control the proceeds from the sale and because they disapprove of Perry’s public activities.

