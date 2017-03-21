Catholic World News

Philippine bishops issue statement against capital punishment

March 21, 2017

The Philippine bishops have issued a new statement against the death penalty.

“To the people who use the Bible to defend death penalty, need we point out how many other crimes against humanity have been justified, using the same Bible?”, the episcopal conference president said in a statement read at all Masses on March 19. “We humbly enjoin them to interpret the Scriptures properly, to read them as a progressive revelation of God’s will to humankind, with its ultimate fulfillment in Jesus Christ, God’s definitive Word to the world.”

The statement concluded:

Let us pray fervently for the legislators of our country as they prepare to vote on death penalty in the Philippine Senate. Let us offer all our Masses for them, asking our Crucified Lord who offered his whole life, body and blood, for the salvation of sinners, to touch their consciences and lead them to abolish capital punishment once and for all.

