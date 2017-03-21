Philippine bishops issue statement against capital punishment
March 21, 2017
The Philippine bishops have issued a new statement against the death penalty.
“To the people who use the Bible to defend death penalty, need we point out how many other crimes against humanity have been justified, using the same Bible?”, the episcopal conference president said in a statement read at all Masses on March 19. “We humbly enjoin them to interpret the Scriptures properly, to read them as a progressive revelation of God’s will to humankind, with its ultimate fulfillment in Jesus Christ, God’s definitive Word to the world.”
The statement concluded:
Let us pray fervently for the legislators of our country as they prepare to vote on death penalty in the Philippine Senate. Let us offer all our Masses for them, asking our Crucified Lord who offered his whole life, body and blood, for the salvation of sinners, to touch their consciences and lead them to abolish capital punishment once and for all.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Mar. 21, 2017 6:55 PM ET USA
Are the Philippine bishops ignorant that the Catholic Catechism points out Catholic teaching justifies the use of the death penalty.The issue is whether,albeit licit, the DP should be used? Recent papal/episcopal statements argue against its use.However that judgment belongs to those charged with the common good.The DP is not intrinsically evil and it is not Catholic teaching that it is See "By Man Shall His Blood be Shed" by Feser/Bessette for a defense of the DP in Catholic tradition.