Punjab proposes changes to Christian marriage law

March 21, 2017

The government of the Pakistani province of Punjab has proposed broadening the grounds under which Christians may obtain a divorce.

Currently, a Christian husband can obtain a divorce only if his wife has committed adultery—prompting some men to lodge false accusations in court against their wives, and others to convert to Islam, in which it is easier to obtain a divorce.

AsiaNews reported that Christian lawmakers welcomed the announcement.

