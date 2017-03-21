Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops’ official against potential social media ban

March 21, 2017

A Pakistani government minister has threatened to block social media sites that do not censor comments that are deemed blasphemous.

“We condemn the Facebook pages containing blasphemous comments, but we are against a total ban,” said Father Qaiser Feroz, executive secretary of the Commission for Social Communications of the Pakistani Bishops’ Conference. “Rather, people must learn to use the media more responsibly.”

