Catholic World News

Archbishop: return to Aleppo

March 21, 2017

The Melkite Greek Catholic archbishop of Aleppo has called upon Christians who fled the city during the Syrian Civil War to return.

“The lucky ones,” said Archbishop Jean-Clément Jeanbart, “do not require specific assistance and can therefore return to Aleppo autonomously,” while “those who are poor ... need economic and moral support in order to return.”

He cautioned:

We still lack that security which is necessary for a lasting peace. Despite this, there seems to be less fear among the people of new attacks by ISIS.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!