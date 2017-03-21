Catholic World News

Prelates welcome House resolution on environmental stewardship

March 21, 2017

Two bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed H.Res.195, a proposed resolution expressing the commitment of the House of Representatives to conservative environmental stewardship.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), currently has 16 cosponsors.

“The US bishops welcome the commitment of a group of members of Congress to engage in constructive dialogue to protect our common home and to recognize the impact of climate change,” said Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl.

“The cosponsors of this resolution add their voices to an important conversation, and are demonstrating that stewardship of creation is an issue that rises above political partisanship,” added Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces. “The dialogue is about what Pope Francis has called ‘one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day, climate change.’”

References: