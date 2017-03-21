Prelates welcome House resolution on environmental stewardship
March 21, 2017
Two bishops who chair committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops welcomed H.Res.195, a proposed resolution expressing the commitment of the House of Representatives to conservative environmental stewardship.
The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), currently has 16 cosponsors.
“The US bishops welcome the commitment of a group of members of Congress to engage in constructive dialogue to protect our common home and to recognize the impact of climate change,” said Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice, Fl.
“The cosponsors of this resolution add their voices to an important conversation, and are demonstrating that stewardship of creation is an issue that rises above political partisanship,” added Bishop Oscar Cantú of Las Cruces. “The dialogue is about what Pope Francis has called ‘one of the principal challenges facing humanity in our day, climate change.’”
References:
- Bishops Welcome Constructive Dialogue In Congress To Protect Creation And Address Climate Change (USCCB)
-
Posted by: unum -
Mar. 21, 2017 6:32 PM ET USA
The bishops were cheerleaders for billions of environmental programs that had little or no effect on climate change and boosted the national debt under the ill advised programs of the Obama administration. The Obama programs had little or nothing to do with climate change and much to do with repaying campaign donors. Pope Francis discussed legitimate concerns about the environment it Laudato Si', but the expensive programs applauded by our bishops addressed none of them.
-
Posted by: claude-ccc2991 -
Mar. 21, 2017 6:02 PM ET USA
I agree. It's disturbing that polar bears are thriving, that the ocean's phytoplankton do better at higher temperature and, worst of all, that wheat can be grown in Canada because of climate change. We must put a stop to this!