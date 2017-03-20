Catholic World News

Pope apologizes for Church involvement in Rwandan genocide

March 20, 2017

Pope Francis apologized for the role that Catholics played in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, during a May 20 meeting with that country’s President Paul Kagame.

The said that the participation of some clerics in the massacres that cost 800,000 lives “disfigured the faces of the Church.” Invoking the example set by St. John Paul II in asking pardon for past failings during the Jubilee Year of 2000, he “implored anew God’s forgiveness for the sins and failings of the Church and its members, among whom priests, and religious men and women who succumbed to hatred and violence, betraying their own evangelical mission.”

Last year the Catholic bishops of Rwanda had offered their own apology for the involvement of Church officials in the genocidal campaign. Pope Francis said that he hoped these apologies will help to achieve “purification of memory” and reconciliation in the country.

During his meeting with Kagame, the Pope also spoke about current Church-state relations, the troubles of Africa’s Great Lakes region, and especially the plight of migrants.

