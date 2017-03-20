Catholic World News

Schedule released for papal visit to Fatima in May

March 20, 2017

The Vatican has released the full schedule for a visit by Pope Francis to Fatima in May.

The Holy Father will leave Rome on Friday afternoon, May 12, flying into the Monte Real air base in Portugal. After meeting with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, he will be transported by helicopter to Farima, where he will lead pilgrims in the Rosary at the Chapel of the Apparitions that evening.

On Saturday, May 13, the Pope will meet in the morning with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa. then he will celebrate Mass at the Fatima shrine. Following lunch with the Portuguese bishops he will transfer to the Monte Real air base and fly back to Rome, with a scheduled arrival there in the early evening.

