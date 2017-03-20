Catholic World News

Former Pope’s health good as 90th birthday approaches

March 20, 2017

Pope-emeritus Benedict is “in good shape” at he approaches his 90th birthday, his longtime aide reports.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who continues to serve as private secretary to the retired Pontiff while doubling as prefect of the pontifical household, told the Crux news site that although Benedict’s legs are failing him, and he uses a walker, he remains “quite clear in his head, and quite bright.”

The former Pope spends his days praying, reading, listening to music, and receiving visitors, the archbishop said. He reported that visitors come from all around the world and from all walks of life.

