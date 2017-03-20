Catholic World News

Australia: priest stabbed by assailant before Mass

March 20, 2017

As Australian priest was assaulted and stabbed on March 20 by a parishioner who apparently accused him of being a Hindu.

Father Tomy Kalathoor Mathew was treated and released for knife wounds in his neck after he was confronted as he prepared to celebrate Sunday Mass at St. Matthew’s church in Fawkner, a town north of Melbourne. Witnesses said that a man attacked him, charging that the priest was not a Catholic.

Police arrested a man, who was identified only as being 72 years old, for the assault.

