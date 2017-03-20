Catholic World News

Four killed at Jewish school in France; lone gunman may be responsible for other terror attacks

March 20, 2017

A rabbi and three young students were killed by a gunman at a Jewish school in Toulouse, France on March 20.

The gunman, who has not yet been identified, drove up to the school on a motor scooter and shot at students who were gathered outside. Six children were wounded, one critically.

Police said that the style of the attack was similar to that of similar recent incidents in France, prompting suspicion that the same gunman could have been responsible. There is speculation that the terror attacks are the work of an Islamic extremist.

