Papal prayer for flood victims

March 20, 2017

Following his March 19 Angelus address, Pope Francis prayed for victims of flooding in Peru that has killed 72 and left thousands homeless.

“I wish to assure my closeness to the beloved population of Peru, harshly stricken by devastating floods,” he said. “I pray for the victims and for all those committed to giving aid.”

