Catholic World News

Pope to visit Egypt in April

March 20, 2017

Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See Press Office, has announced that Pope Francis will visit Cairo on April 28 and 29.

The visit—the Pope’s eighteenth apostolic journey outside Italy—follows invitations from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the nation’s Catholic bishops, Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria, and the Grand Imam of al-Azhar.

