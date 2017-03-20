Catholic World News

Papal preacher reflects on Christ, true God from true God

March 20, 2017

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the Capuchin Franciscan friar who has served as preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached his second Lenten sermon to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on March 17.

The sermon, delivered in the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Apostolic Palace, had four parts:

The Faith of Nicaea

“Who do you say that I am?” (Matt. 16:15)

Who Is It That Overcomes the World?

“Blessed are the eyes which see what you see!”

The March 17 sermon was the second of five sermons whose overarching theme is “No one can say, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ except by the Holy Spirit” (1 Cor. 12:3).

