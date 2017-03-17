Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper article criticizes dissent from Amoris Laetitia

March 17, 2017

L’Osservatore Romano has published an article criticizing “dissent in the form of public criticism” of Pope Francis’s apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

Father Salvador Pié-Ninot, a theologian from Barcelona, analyzed such criticism in light of Donum Veritatis, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s 1990 instruction on the ecclesial vocation of the theologian.

Describing Amoris Laetitia as a non-definitive exercise of the ordinary Magisterium, Father Pié-Ninot quotes Donum Veritatis in stating that its teachings, even “if they are not guaranteed by the charism of infallibility, are not without divine assistance and call for the adherence of the faithful.”

After reviewing the section of Donum Veritatis devoted to “the problem of dissent” (nos. 32-41), Father Pié-Ninot wrote that “the confrontation between the Magisterium, in this case papal, and a theological interpretation that dissents, is not a simple conflict between two opinions.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!