Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to administrative procedures to dissolve marriage

March 17, 2017

The Vatican publishing house has republished a work on administrative canonical procedures that can dissolve a marriage, and the Vatican newspaper has published a strongly positive review of the work.

Msgr. Piero Amenta’s Administrative Procedures in Canonical Marriage Cases discusses the canonical norms related to the dissolution of an unconsummated marriage and a marriage that can be dissolved in favorem fidei (in favor of the faith).

Writing in L’Osservatore Romano, reviewer Francesco Catozzella said that pastors of souls need to have a knowledge of these norms in order to practice the pastoral art of accompaniment recommended by Pope Francis.

