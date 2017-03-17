Catholic World News

Irish primate: reflect on St. Patrick as an undocumented migrant

March 17, 2017

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, Primate of All Ireland, has issued his St. Patrick’s Day message and called for reflection on St. Patrick as a refugee and undocumented migrant.

“This Saint Patrick’s Day, prompted by the situation of thousands of displaced people around the world, let us think about Patrick the ‘unlearned refugee’ (as he once described himself), the slave in exile, Patrick the undocumented migrant,” he wrote. “As Irish people, we cannot think of Patrick without acknowledging the enormous humanitarian and pastoral challenges facing growing numbers of people who find themselves displaced and without status in our world.”

