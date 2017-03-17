Catholic World News

Knights of Columbus calls on US government to assist persecuted Christians

The Knights of Columbus has granted an additional $1.9 million in humanitarian aid to persecuted Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East, bringing its total aid to $12 million since 2014.

“A year ago, our country declared with one voice that genocide was occurring to Christians and other religious minority communities, but words are not enough,” said Carl Anderson, who leads the Knights. He added:

Those targeted for genocide continue to need our assistance, especially since many have received no funding from the U.S. government or from the United Nations. The new administration should rectify the policies it found in place, and stop the de facto discrimination that is continuing to endanger these communities targeted by ISIS for genocide.

