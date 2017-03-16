Catholic World News

Caritas Europa decries restrictions on immigration

March 16, 2017

Caritas Europa, an umbrella organization for Catholic relief agencies in Europe, has issued a statement denouncing the European Union’s March 2016 agreement curbing the flow of immigrants from Turkey.

The Caritas Europa statement, issued on the anniversary of the agreement, said that the “shameful” deal has “left thousands of people stranded in inhumane and degrding conditions in Greece, inevitably resulting in others taking more dangerous routes to seek protection in the EU.”

“We need a paradigm shift and must stop criminalizing migration,” said Jorge Nuño Mayer, the secretary-general of Caritas Europa. The group called upon EU nations to accept more immigrants, ensure protection of their human rights, open procedures for seeking asylum, and provide safe routes for migrants seeking to reach Europe. The statement argued:

The EU-Turkey deal is not a solution, since it fails to respect basic human rights and shifts the governments’ responsibilities under humanitarian and international law back to countries of origin and of transit.

