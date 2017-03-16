Catholic World News

UN report rips ‘apartheid regime’ in Israel

March 16, 2017

A new report by UN researchers, charging that Israel uses systematic racial discrimination to “dominate” the Palestinian people, has been disowned by the office of the UN Secretary General.

The controversial report, by UN researchers Richard Falk and Virginia Tilley, accuses Israel of setting up an “apartheid regime that haunts the Palestinian people.” Falk, a Princeton professor with a history of support for leftist causes, has been a harsh and persistent critic of Israeli policies.

A spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that “the report and its positions do not reflect the view of the Secretary General.” The report was prepared for the Economic and Social Commission of the UN for West Africa. The authors claim that it was based on “scientific investigation and hard evidence.”

References:

