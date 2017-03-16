Catholic World News

Bishops resume mediation of peace talks in Democratic Republic of Congo

Peace talks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aimed to establish a government of national unity leading up to presidential elections, resumed on March 16.

The Catholic bishops of the DRC are acting a mediators in the talks between the government and the opposition. The talks were suspended after the death of opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi on February 1, and were to resume after his funeral. However, because the funeral has now been delayed for more than a month, the DRC bishops’ conference announced the resumption of the talks.

Earlier this month the DRC issued a statement criticizing both the government and the opposition for failure to fulfill the terms of a peace agreement signed in December 2016.

