Vatican spokesman reflects on Pope’s ‘sincere humanity’

March 16, 2017

Greg Burke, the director of the Holy See Press Office, told EWTN that the Pope’s “sincere humanity” has “done a great service to all of us.”

“The Pope says something which is very impressive, which is: ‘I am a sinner,’” said Burke. “And I think he says that in every interview he does, that none of us is without fault. I think that’s been part of his strength: how human he is.”

“The Pope has helped people rediscover the joy of what it means to believe,” Burke added. “That despite anyone’s limitations, despite their sins, despite the crosses one might have to carry, there is an inherent joy in the Christian life.”

