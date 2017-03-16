Catholic World News

Caritas appeal for migrant, refugee children

March 16, 2017

Caritas, the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies, has called for “proper protection” for the “millions of children who now make up an astonishing half of the world’s total refugees.”

“Many children have been made to travel alone as refugees or economic migrants,” says Maria Amparo Alonso Escobar, Head of the Caritas Delegation at UN offices in Geneva. “They face a great risk from human traffickers and sexual predators.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!