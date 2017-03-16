Catholic World News

Cardinal Sodano: Fatima is a message of hope

March 16, 2017

Speaking at the Portuguese embassy to the Holy See on March 15, Cardinal Angelo Sodano said that the message of the Marian apparitions at Fatima is a fundamentally a message of hope.

The 89-year-old dean of the College of Cardinals recalled that as a boy, he was struck by the words “in the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph” and that the theme of Pope Francis’s upcoming visit to the shrine is “with Mary, pilgrim in hope and in peace.”

“Numerous and serious may be the trials of life and the tragedies of the world, but greater still is the love of God for us,” he concluded.

