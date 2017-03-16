Catholic World News

Pope meets with man considering suicide

March 16, 2017

During his March 15 general audience, Pope Francis spoke in St. Peter’s Square with a Peruvian man who has requested assisted suicide in Switzerland.

L’Osservatore Romano reported that Duannie Pinto Gonzales, a man with an incurable degenerative disease, requested to speak with Pope Francis. The Pope “greeted him with an embrace and listened a long time,” according to the newspaper.

