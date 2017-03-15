Catholic World News

New Mexico bishops decry ‘scandal’ of pro-abortion Catholic politicians

March 15, 2017

The Catholic bishops of the state of New Mexico have joined in a statement rejecting the idea that a Catholic politician can support legal abortion or assisted suicide.

“It is not morally permissible for a Catholic to support abortion or doctor-assisted suicide,” the bishops’ statement said. “These represent the direct taking of human life, and are always wrong.”

The bishops’s statement expressed concern that some prominent Catholic politicians had alluded to their faith while advocating legal abortion. They insisted:

It is not appropriate for elected officials to publicly invoke their Catholic faith and to present their personal opinions as official Church teaching. This misrepresents Church teaching and creates a public scandal for the faithful.

