European Court upholds employer’s ban on all workplace religious displays

March 15, 2017

The European Court of Justice has ruled that an employer can ban the wearing of the Islamic veil, but the court’s ruling could also be used to justify a ban on the wearing of a crucifix or other Christian religious item.

In a case that arose when a Belgian firm fired a Muslim woman for continuing to wear her veil, the Court ruled that a workplace rule was not discriminatory because it did not single out any religious faith. The firm had set a policy that prohibited employees from wearing “in the workplace visible signs of political, philosophica, or religious beliefs.”

