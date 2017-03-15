Catholic World News

Bolivian bishops decry proposal to allow abortion in cases of poverty

March 15, 2017

The Catholic bishops of Bolivia have strongly opposed a plan to liberalize the country’s abortion law, allowing for legal abortion in cases when the mother is living in poverty or already has three or more children.

“The proposal distorts the criminal-justice system, introducing poverty as a reason for impunity for crimes such as infanticide and euthanasia,” the bishops said in a statement put out by their episcopal conference.

The proposal would change current Bolivian law, which allows of abortion only in cases of rape, incest, risk to the mother’s life, or severe fetal deformation.

