Real human liberation comes through the Gospel, Pope says

March 15, 2017

In a March 15 address to the International Association of Charities, Pope Francis remarked that “human development, the authentic liberation of man, does not exist without the proclamation of the Gospel.”

The Pope explained that the Christian understanding of charitable work is tied to the recognition of the Incarnation. Through faith, Christians recognize that as they work to help the needy live with dignity, “the most sublime aspect of human dignity lies in this vocation of man to communicate with God.”

The Holy Father applauded the International Association—founded 400 years ago by St. Vincent de Paul—for its work “to alleviate the moral, physical, material, and spiritual suffering.”

