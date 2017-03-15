Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop pleads for peace in Lenten message

March 15, 2017

The president of Nigeria’s episcopal conference has issued a Lenten message begging for peace, lamenting a new surge of violence in the country.

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Jos insisted that “no one has really won a war in this country.” He argued the need for “more genuine dialogue across ethnic, religious, and political boudnaries.”

With Islamic militants raiding towns in the northeast of Nigeria, and militants in the oil-rich Niger Delta region carrying out attacks against foreign corporations, and tribal conflicts festering, the country’s economic situation has grown steadily worse, the archbishop wrote.

Political corruption aggravates Nigeria’s distress, Archbishop Kaigama said. “Sin is rationalized. Violence is institutionalized.”

To renew Nigeria, the archbishop challenged the country’s Catholics to live out their faith. “The beauty of Christianity,” he wrote, “is that it breaks down barriers, demolishes walls erected by ethnic or regional prejudices.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!